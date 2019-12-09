The Debate
How To Travel To Azerbaijan And Things To Explore In Snowy Mountains During Winter

Travel

Read to know how to travel to Azerbaijan and things to explore in it. Read on the article to see its famous places to visit this winter season. Click here

how to travel to azerbaijan

For those seeking adventure and looking for a dose of rest and relaxation, head to the lush mountains of Azerbaijan. There are direct flights on Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Flynas from Dubai and you can reach the capital of Baku in under four hours. Nestled on the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan is perfect for those seeking to reconnect with nature. The Caucasian Mountains offer a change of scenery with the most satisfying pistes for ski enthusiasts being just three hours away from the city centre. Here are two great ski resorts to experience in Azerbaijan this winter.

ALSO READ: Manali: Know Popular Restaurants That Offer Finger-licking Dishes

Shahdag

Shahdag Mountain Resort is atop the pristine mountains of the Gusar region. It has hotels, spas, restaurants, and an endless list of sports and leisure activities. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced skier, brave the slopes and enjoy over 17 kilometres of pistes. For non-skiers, a variety of activities including off-road tours, paragliding, cycling, and cable car rides are there. 

  • Getting there: Shahdag Mountain Resort is 210 km from Baku by bus from the Baku International Bus Station or 3 hours by car
  • Weather conditions: The temperature can fall to minus 20-22°C in winter. Snowfall ranges from 15 to 35 cm per week.

ALSO READ: Travel Visa-free In These Best Destinations Around The World

Tufandag

The Tufandag Mountain Resort sits on the shoulders of the Greater Caucasus Mountains in Gabala is an ancient treasure of Azerbaijan. The 15 kilometres of perfectly groomed slopes are great for snowboarding and skiing. The resort is equipped with spas, restaurants, cafes, bars and recreation areas. You can also indulge in delicious meals while taking in the striking views at the many restaurants on offer. The Chalet Steak and Wine House, which can only be reached by cable car, is the highest restaurant in Azerbaijan. 

  • Spa options: Enjoy access to the sauna, steam room, massages, Turkish bath or treat yourself to family VIP spa services. Sports enthusiasts can also find adventure indoors within the hotel’s sports hall. 
  • Getting there: Tufandag Mountain Resort is 20 km from the international airport of Gabala by car. From Baku, the resort is 220 km away by bus from the Baku International Bus Station or 3.5 hours by car.
  • Weather conditions: The temperature can fall to minus 15-20°C in winter. Snowfall ranges from 5-15 cm per week.

ALSO READ: Sao Paulo: Top Five Tourist Attractions In The City That Are A Must-visit

ALSO READ: Must-visit Foodie Destinations: Three Best Places In The World For Food Lovers

