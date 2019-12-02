Sao Paulo: Top Five Tourist Attractions In The City That Are A Must-visit

Sao Paulo is the largest city in Brazil with up to 15 million inhabitants. The city has no shortage of amazing outdoor places. There are plenty more things to do in the city than grabbing a coffee at café. The city is an international fusion of cultures and nationalities. It includes tourists spots like museums, galleries, theatres and cuisine from around the world. However, we listed five things to do and which should not be missed.

Museu de Arte

The São Paulo Museum of Art, commonly known as MASP was opened in 1968. It has the most representative collection of western art. One can see works of artists like Renoir, Van Gogh, Matisse, Manet, Debret, and among others. It is located at Avenida Paulista 1578 street, which is also a financial and cultural centre of the capital.

Parque do Ibirapuera

The park has some great sculptures, spaces and trees. The park is a 2 square kilometre space amongst the hectic pace of the city. If you are looking to escape from the traffic and tarmac for the day this park offers a breathing space.

Cathedral Metropolitana de São Paulo

The construction of this Neo-Gothic masterpiece began in the year 1912. The church can hold up to 8000 people. Reportedly, more than 800 tons of the finest marble were used in the construction of the church. Also, it is the 4th largest gothic cathedral in the world.

Edificio Italia

If you want the best view of the city, then you have to climb high or approximately 46 floors of this Italia building. Once you are up there, you can have a drink or meal in the plush restaurants. The building is narrow and covered with office windows.

Nossa Senhora da Luz

The convent and the church of Nossa Senhora da Luz are the perfect examples of the traditional architecture. It has a collection of about 11,000 items which includes things like statues, pictures, altarpieces, and furniture from the 16th through 19th centuries.

