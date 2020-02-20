Hunar Haat Delhi 2020: All About The 10-day Artisan Celebration At India Gate

The Hunar Haat event has evidently managed to become one of the biggest events in the country to celebrate the legacy of traditional arts and crafts. The 10-day event is being held in the lawn of India Gate at the capital commenced on February 13, 2020, and will go on till February 23, 2020. The mission behind Hunar Haat is reportedly to provide recognition to master artisans, culinary experts and craftsmen at a larger scale. Check out all info regarding Hunar Haat Delhi 2020 below-

Hunar Haat Delhi 2020: Everything one needs to know

Hunar Haat Delhi 2020 features over 250 stalls where various artisans, handicraftsmen and culinary experts from across the country will participate. The skilled bunch of stallholders will display exquisite handmade products which will be indigenous in nature. The cultural celebrations of traditional handicrafts will also allow skilled artists to present their talents at a national level. The Hunar Haat Delhi 2020 is taking place at the lawns of India Gate, Rajpath and is expected to pull a massive crowd.

More than 1000 skilled artisans from across the country have participated in Hunar Haat Delhi 2020 which has over 50% women artisans. Apart from being a display of several arts and crafts in the festival, culinary shops serving flavours from different states of the country have also been a big crowd-pleaser. Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi also made a visit to the Hunar Haat Delhi 2020 and encouraged more and more people to come and witness the cultural celebration.

The colours and diversity of India on display...



Spent a wonderful afternoon at #HunarHaat on India Gate. It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food!



Do visit it. pic.twitter.com/7NxOm5ZW4Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

