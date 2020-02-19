PM Modi 'tries Hand At Some Music' During His Surprise Visit To Hunar Haat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday played an interesting instrument at one of the stalls during his surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath in Delhi.

PM Modi shared a video of himself playing an instrument similar to a xylophone and said that he was "trying his hand" at music at the "Hunar Haat" event.

Trying my hand at some music in #HunarHaat... pic.twitter.com/LQDV2DWcyO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

'Hunar Haat' is an initiative by the Centre to save the slowly dying traditional arts of the country by providing artisans with a platform to express their traditional crafts.

PM Modi at "Hunar Haat"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took everyone by surprise by making a quick pit stop at ''Hunar Haat'' at Rajpath after chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet in New Delhi on Wednesday. Upon reaching there, PM Modi interacted with the artisans and craftsmen and even relished ''litti-chokha'' and ''kulhad'' tea at a culinary stall set up there.

Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/KGJSNJAyNu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

Sources in the government said officials of the ministry were surprised when they came to know about the Prime Minister's visit. There was a massive surge in the crowd when people came to know that the Prime Minister was visiting the event.

PM Modi shared several videos from his visit to 'Haunar Haat' on Twitter, where he met with artists who displayed their talents at the event.

Efforts such as #HunarHaat have given a platform to many talented individuals. I met some of them earlier this afternoon... pic.twitter.com/foJzBdRldE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

PM Modi, who was there for 50 minutes, ate ''litti-chokha'', a dough ball made of whole wheat flour and stuffed with ''sattu'', and paid Rs 120 for the dish. The dish is popular in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. He later had tea served in ''kulhad'' with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and paid Rs 40 for the two cups.

Glimpses of our culture and diversity in one map…have a look at this. #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/dFWyO0KC3K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

