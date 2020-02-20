'Hunar Haat' Delhi 2020: Here's How You Can Enjoy The Festival Like PM Narendra Modi

The Hunar Haat Delhi 2020 has finally begun. Even PM Narendra Modi took some time off from his busy schedule paid a visit to this year’s Hunar Haat 2020. PM Modi even enjoyed some Litti Chokha and visited several stalls throughout his visit. So if you are curious about what exactly Hunar Haat Delhi 2020 is and enjoy it like PM Modi, here is all the information you need.

Hunar Haat Delhi 2020

Hunar Haat 2020 is finally happening in the capital of India – Delhi. This festival has been organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs. One of the main highlights of this year’s festival was PM Modi’s visit to the festival. PM Narendra Modi has been constantly tweeting and posting pictures from his visit to the festival.

One picture from PM Modi’s visit has been going viral on the internet. The Prime Minister visited one of the stalls present at the Hunar Haat Delhi 2020 and tasted some Litti Chokha for his lunch. The comment section of this picture received tremendous response online.

PM Modi's picture has brought some major spotlight to the festival itself thus benefitting thousands of artisans. During his visit, Prime Minister even interacted with several artisans.

Also read | PM Modi Makes Surprise Visit To ‘Hunar Haat’ At Rajpath; Relishes ‘litti-chokha’ Lunch

Hunar Haat Delhi 2020: Things you can do

Hunar Haat 2020 is taking place in Delhi. The festival has been organised from February 13, 2020 to February 23, 2020. India Gate is the venue for the festival. According to a media portal’s report, more than 1,000 artisans are participating in the festival.

Food stalls - The food stalls of Hunar Haat Delhi 2020 are worth every penny. Since more than 1,000 artisans and local culinary experts are making an apperance. Hence, different types of food dishes and delicacies are present. The stall PM Modi had visited for his Litti Chokha lunch itself has several other food items such as kachori, balushahi, and pakoras present.

Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/KGJSNJAyNu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

As mentioned earlier, this festival is an effort by the Union Ministry of Minority affairs to showcase India’s unique and dying indigenous art and craft. It is also acting as a platform to empower thousands of poor artists. These artisans have reportedly put over 250 stalls throughout the venue. So take a look at some specialities among these stalls.

Also read | 'Hunar Haat' Opens In Delhi; Naqvi Hails Initiative For Infusing New Energy In Traditional Crafts

Artifacts and craft products - Another major attraction at the Hunar Haat Delhi 2020 is the presence of an artisan who is displaying his feather painting skills. The report further suggests that this artisan is one of the very few artisans across the country who knows about the dying art of feather painting. So do not forget to visit his stall and many other stalls that are present at the festival.

The colours and diversity of India on display...



Spent a wonderful afternoon at #HunarHaat on India Gate. It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food!



Do visit it. pic.twitter.com/7NxOm5ZW4Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

According to the report, the Ministry had also decided to select 50 per cent of women artisans from across the country to display their artifacts and craft products. The report further states that a special Kashmir outreach program has been organised in order to empower Kashmiri artisans.

Also read | Vice-President Naidu Visits Hunar Haat, Interacts With Artisans

Hunar Haat 2020 has been organised at various cities across India namely Delhi, Mumbai, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Puducherry, and Indore. The next city that will the magic of Hunar Haat will be Ranchi.

The Hunar Haat Ranchi 2020 will be taking place from February 20 to March 8, 2020. It will be also taking place in Chandigarh from March 13, 2020, to March 22, 2020.

Also read | PM Modi 'tries Hand At Some Music' During His Surprise Visit To Hunar Haat

Image Courtesy: Narendra Modi Instagram/Twitter