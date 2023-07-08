India's First Vedic-themed Park Opens In Noida; Everything You Need To Know

Nodia’s Sector 78 is now home to India’s first Vedic-themed park, Ved Van Park, which was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The park, constructed on what was once a dump yard, has been transformed into a vibrant space filled with over 50,000 plants, including banyan, kalpavriksha, and coconut trees, all of which are mentioned in Vedic literature.

Infrastructure development and attractions at Ved Van Park

With a budget of Rs 27 crores, construction on the park began in January 2021, requiring the compaction of soil to create an optimal environment for planting trees and infrastructure development. Ved Van Park offers a range of attractions to both educate and entertain its visitors. These include captivating laser and sound shows, as well as wall paintings and sculptures showcasing excerpts from the four Cedic literary works: Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sama Veda, and Atharva Veda.

*....This is Vedio of VED VAN PARK AT NOIDA which was inaugurated by YOGI ADITYANATH JI last Saturday . This park is developed on theme of our 4 vedas . Every evening there is a LASER SHOWon our vedas and agast sanghita.*🙏🙏🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/r1HMeopvZN — narindar naswa 100 % follow back (@narindarnaswa) July 1, 2023

Vedic Knowledge Centre: A Hub for enlightenment and exploration

The park is divided into seven zones, each named after renowned Vedic sages: Kashyap, Agastya, Vishvamitra, Vasishtha, Atri, Gautam, and Bharadwaj. Within these zones, visitors can explore informative displays featuring holy scriptures that delve into the lives of these sages and the teachings of the Vedas. The park’s walls are adorned with vivid depictions of scenes from the Vedas. Additionally, the park features a gym and an amphitheatre, both powered by solar energy.

Country’s first-ever Vedic theme park - Ved Van Park is now open in Noida pic.twitter.com/PiCdu8JplE — Duhan ❁ (@duhanofficial_) July 3, 2023

For those seeking tranquillity and inner peace, the park offers meditation gardens ideal for practising yoga amidst the serene landscape. Visitors can also visit the Vedic Knowledge Centre, a central hub for delving into the depths of Vedic literature. The centre hosts workshops and lectures on various subjects, including Vedic astrology, Ayurveda, and traditional Indian music.

Facilities and activities at Ved Van Park

Ved Van Park is conveniently located on Ved Van Road within Assotech Windsor Court in Sector 78 of Noida. The park can be easily accessed from the Sector 101 metro station on the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, with just a short 5-minute commute.

The park is open to the public seven days a week, from 8 AM to 9 PM. Visitors can enjoy a laser and sound show, designed to entertain and educate, which takes place everyday at 7:45 PM.

India’s first Vedic-themed park is set to be a major attraction for locals and tourists alike, providing a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of ancient India.