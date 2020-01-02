Know What Is The Best Time To Visit Interlaken In Switzerland

Interlaken is a popular resort town located in Switzerland and is abundantly blessed with nature's wonders. The city is settled between two lakes and is surrounded by the icy peaks of the globally popular Jungfrau summit and follows the path of the mesmerising Aare river flowing through it.

The best time to visit the resort town is considered to be during the summers when the weather is pleasant and there is no rain or snow. Several activities can be enjoyed by adventure enthusiasts here such as rafting, canoeing, glacier climbing and many more.

Spring season

The spring season starts in March or April and goes on till May and blesses the town with lush greenery. Ice from the lakes begins to melt and so does the snow from the tree branches. Around this time, the cableways finally open up again. Although there are chances of sudden rain showers that can dampen the weather but they are not a common occurrence and hence sightseeing is always an option.

There can be instances where a few attractions and rides may be closed due to the snow from the last season. Early March would be a great time to visit the town. The spring season also lets one be the part of the Sechselauten festival and the Interlaken Music Festival.

Summer Season

The summer season starts in June and ends in August. For people who are not fond of the chill, this is the best season to visit Interlaken. But, it is also most likely to rain during this season but the weather will always be warm and pleasant here. This is yet another peak season for tourists to visit and therefore, the hotels and the other entertainment sectors are heavily priced. With an abundance of activities to indulge in, the popular Lake Thunn festival also takes place every summer.

Fall Season

This season starts from September and goes on till the end of November. The nights can get pretty chilly but the day temperatures are comfortable. It is very foggy during this season, but sightseeing can be enjoyed with a light jacket. The tourist numbers also fall by this point as people move towards warmer regions. There are also many wine tasting festivals that happen in this season due to grape harvest.

Winter Season

The city experiences its winters from early December to the end of February. The city and the Alps are covered with snow and the days are short with temperatures being below zero. This is a good time to enjoy the snowfall and is also the best time to visit the place for people who love winters. The Grindelwald World Snow Festival also takes place during this season.

