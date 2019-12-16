Switzerland: Lesser Known Places You Must Visit For An Offbeat Vacay

Endowed with scenic beauty and a lovely culture, Switzerland is one such destination which is on almost every traveller's bucket list. However, Switzerland is not only about visiting the popular cities of Zurich, Geneva, and Lucerne. There are some quaint villages that will provide great comfort. Known for its hospitality, the country has so many wonderful places to visit. Here are some of the most spectacular places to visit in Switzerland:

Weggis

Situated on the edges of the northern Lucerne, this is a small picnic spot that you may want to visit. Home to many lovely spots and homestays, Weggis is located at the foot of the famous Rigi mountain. You can hike or opt for a cable car and enjoy the scenic beauty of this place. This is one of the lesser-known places in Switzerland that you ought to visit.

Lauterbrunnen

Surrounded by valleys and cliffs, this village offers something for everyone. You can explore the village by strolling around and you will get an insight into the local culture of Switzerland. You can also take a trip to Schilthorn mountain ranges and enjoy the most spectacular view. You should explore paragliding at this place.

Grindelwald

This beautiful village located in the Bernese Alps is home to many mountainous excursions. Jungfraujoch, which is known to be one of the highest peaks in Europe is located in this place. Eiger is yet another one of the lesser-known places in Switzerland that are explored by many for its challenging trekking trails. Grindelwald is a popular summit that is known for hiking.

Interlaken

If you want to stay in a cozy chalet and witness the natural beauty of the mountains then head to one of these lesser-known places in Switzerland. Located between two spectacular lakes - Brienz and Thun, the name is derived from these interlinking lakes itself. You can go for an evening stroll and shop for some mouth-watering chocolates. Don't forget to grab some chocolates while to go home. The place is known to serve some of the best chocolates in the world.

Wengen

This is yet another one of the lesser-known places in Switzerland that you should definitely visit. You will get to explore the country-side beauty. This place is known for its timber chalets. Wengen is the perfect place to explore and admire the floral pastures of this place.

