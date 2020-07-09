Interstate Travel Rules To Be Followed At Delhi Airport Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Interstate travel is slowly resuming with domestic flights reaching 45 percent capacity. Many people are already starting to travel via flights but there are still some restrictions and rules that need to be followed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also quarantine rules that need to be followed once passengers reach their destined airport.

The IGI International Airport in Delhi is one of the major airports that is restarting interstate flights. Here are the interstate travel rules that you must follow if you are planning to fly in the coming weeks. These interstate travel guidelines have been put in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission among passengers.

Delhi interstate travel rules and quarantine rules during the COVID-19 pandemic

IMPORTANT- For the people who are flying back to Delhi and are intending to stay! For more info visit https://t.co/ch9P0R4bMp. #Flysafe pic.twitter.com/mSpDXjFTzC — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) July 6, 2020

The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Airport recently shared a post where they informed people about the quarantine rules that need to be followed by flyers. There are different quarantine rules depending on where the passenger came from.

International flights are also landing at the Delhi Airport under the Mission Vande Bharat, which is currently in its fourth phase. Below are the different rules that need to be followed in light of the coronavirus pandemic for domestic flights.

Arriving in India via Vande Bharat flights with further domestic flights

When you arrive at the Delhi airport, you usually need to stay in quarantine. However, if you have a connecting domestic flight, then you will not have to stay at the airport in quarantine. This exception is only for those who enter the country via Vande Bharat flights.

Arriving in India via international flights with further domestic flights

If you arrive at Delhi airport via international flights that are not Vande Bharat flights, then you will have to stay in quarantine. Even if you have to travel further via domestic flights, you will still need to stay in quarantine. All international flight (non-Vande Bharat) passengers have to stay in Institutional Quarantine for 7 Days.

Arriving in Delhi from domestic flights with no further domestic flights

Interstate travel is also permitted at the Delhi airport. If you are coming from out of state via a domestic flight, you will not have to stay in Institutional Quarantine. However, you will have to stay in Home Quarantine for 7 days.

Arriving in Delhi from domestic flights with further domestic flights

When you arrive in Delhi via an interstate flight, you usually do not have to stay in Institutional Quarantine. As long as you do not exit the Delhi airport, you do not have to stay in quarantine. However, you will have to follow destination protocols.

