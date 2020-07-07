Taiwan Airport Offers 'fake Flights' For People Missing Air Travel Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

In a one of its kind venture, an airport in Taiwan is offering fake flights to all those craving air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With months of restricted movements and work from home routine, people have been suffering from what's being dubbed as 'lockdown fatigue'. However, this new initiative by Songshan Airport in Taipei attempts to offer a ‘break from the monotony’.

Nearly 7000 applications received

According to reports, all those interested in taking the ‘flight to nowhere’ have to go through the routine itinerary which includes check-in, going through passport checks, baggage and luggage checks, and finally boarding the flight. The airport stated that nearly 7,000 applicants had applied to be a part of this adventure.

However, only 60 people got the opportunity to become the first passengers on board the fake flight. All the passengers got their boarding passes, went through immigration, security checks, and boarded an Airbus A330.

Following the success of the first fake flight, the airport authorities have said that more flights would be organised in the coming times for everyone missing the travel experience. According to John Hopkins University, Taiwan has reported only 449 cases and 7 COVID-19 related death to date.

Earlier this month, Taiwan becomes the first country to resume ship travel with its cruise Explorer Dream to kickstart the tourism industry which was shut down due to the global health crisis.

The service which is part of the Dream Cruises brand will resume by July 26. The company said on June 30 that its cruise would operate for two and three-night of “Taiwan Island-hopping” beginning next month. The Explorer Dream would depart from Keelung and will be calling at Penghu, Matzu, and Kinmen islands.

