Japan Travel Tips: Pocket-friendly Transport Options For Tourists

Japan has no dearth of places to visit but one may wonder how to commute to these amazing travel destinations. Travelling around in the country, however, has been made easy with a number of transport options. Here are some Japan travel tips on which transport to avail when in the country:

JapanTaxi

One of the most common modes of transport in Japan is JapanTaxi. It is almost like Uber. One has to download the app and it provides the option of choosing from a host of taxi service companies which will provide the user with a ride. Japan has a lot of taxi companies which have opted to join the venture but it is still relatively new. One should ask around before availing the option.

Trains

One of the most convenient modes of transport in Japan is the train. One can opt for the Japan Rail Pass which is available to non-Japanese passport holders. One can buy the pass online before arriving in the country in the form of a receipt. On arriving in Japan they need to exchange it for the pass. One should remember to carry their passport when visiting the railway office. The passes are available for a duration of seven days, fourteen days and twenty-one days.

Seishun 18

This is one of the most convenient and travel-friendly transport options in Japan. The ticket lets one travel on all local trains for a duration of five days. The ticket, however, does not include bullet trains and some limited express trains. However, there are some rules to this ticket which one should check out on the official website.

Buses

While buses are one of the most convenient transport means in Japan, it might be a bit confusing for the tourists. However, this is one of the best ways to travel in the city. Tourists can also search for pocket-friendly options offered by various bus companies to save on their travelling expense.

