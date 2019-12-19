Red Fort: Know The History About The Monumental Structure

Considered as one of the most monumental figures from the Mughal empire, Red Fort once served as a home to the royal family of the Mughals. Every year on August 15, the Prime Minister of India hoists the Indian National Flag and delivers a nationally broadcast speech from its ramparts. As reported by several historians, the structure was originally known as the 'Blessed Fort' by many. Here is the history of the fort and its cultural importance.

History of Red fort

Constructed in 1638, Red Fort is named after its massive enclosing walls made of red sandstone. Adjacent to an older fort, Salimgarh, the Red Fort homes private apartments, which consist of a row of pavilions connected by a continuous water channel, known as the Nahr-i-Behisht which means, Stream of Paradise. The Red Fort is considered to represent the zenith of Mughal creativity which, under the Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan, was brought to a new level of refinement. The Red Fort was the seat of the Mughal empire for almost 200 years until it fell into the British hands. The last Mughal Emperor who was coronated in the fort was Bahadur Shah Zafar in 1837, at a time when Mughal powers did not extend beyond the boundaries of his palace. The structure of the building is the culmination of the Mughal style of architecture that began with the first Emperor, Babur, which involves a fusion of Persian, Timurid and Hindu traditions. The key rooms in the fort are the Diwan-i-‘Am, which served the public and the Diwan-i-Khas, where private discussion of the officials took place.

