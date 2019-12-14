Tired Of Trips To Red Fort & Qutub Minar? Head To These Offbeat,unexplored Places In Delhi

Delhi, the capital city of India, has so many tourist attractions that many fail to explore. While you might be tired of visiting the Qutub Minar and the Red Fort over and over again during your visits to the city, here are some of the offbeat places to visit in Delhi that remain unexplored.

Crafts Museum

This is a vintage museum located in the Pragati Maidan of Delhi. This place in Delhi is known to preserve and nurture the traditional crafts of the village. You will get to witness a giant carved temple chariot and a Gujarat Haveli. These are the prime highlights of this place in Delhi. The rear courtyard sells these handicrafts, which is a speciality of this place. If you are interested in exploring handicrafts, then this is one of the must-visit places in Delhi. The nearest metro station is Pragati Maidan and it approximately 15 kilometres from Delhi airport.

Mehrauli Archaeological Park

If you are planning for an offbeat travel in Delhi then this is one of the must-visit places. If you love spending your time embracing tranquillity and silence, then pack your bags and head to this place. This park is adjacent to Qutub Minar Complex. While many people visit Qutub Minar, this place is less explored. You can gawk at the enchanting architecture of this place. The nearest metro station is Qutub Minar and is located approximately 12 kilometres from Delhi airport.

Atgah Khan's Tomb

This is yet another one of the offbeat places to visit in Delhi, the place remains to be lesser-known places. This place will appeal to artists, painters, and photographers as the place is considered to be a hidden gem of Delhi. You will get to witness the floors constructed of red stones and decorated with marble, it just adds to the beauty of the monument. You can explore the wonderful calligraphy and pietra dura work on the walls of the tombs.

Chhota Qutub Minar

You may have definitely visited Qutub Minar, but Chhota Qutub Minar remains to be yet another one of the places to visit in Delhi that is less explored. A plane crashed into the place and which demolished the monument. It is known to be built by Shahjahan and was used as a safe lodge during the 16th century. The place is located at Hastsal Village, Uttam Nagar.

