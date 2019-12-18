Koli Community: History, Dance, Culture And Other Details Of This Fishing Community

The Koli community is an integral part of Mumbai. They are often considered as the original residents of the Mumbai city. The community has a rich history and heritage. In fact, 'Koli dance' is one of the most popular folk dances in Maharashtra. Below we provide you with a glimpse of the community's history-

About the Kolis

Kolis originally hailed from the native states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. But, now this community is limited to places such as Navsari, Valsad in Gujarat and Maharashtra’s north-western part, mainly Mumbai. Koli people have mainly thrived in the hidden quarters of Mumbai, which is fondly called as the 'Koliwadas'. Koliwadas basically means “a home that opens to the sea.” Some prominent Koliwadas in Mumbai are ‘Worli Koliwada,’ ‘Sion Koliwada,’ ‘Vasai Koliwada,’ and ‘Colaba Koliwada’. Mumbai’s islands such as Kolbhat (now Colaba), Palva Bunder (now Apollo Bunder), Dongri, Mazagaon, Naigaum have a dense Koli population. The name 'Mumbai' origins from the Mumbadevi temple located in Dongri. This Mumbadevi is the most revered deity of the Koli community

Koli Festival

The mainstream festival of Koli’s ‘Narali Punav’ is celebrated in a grand manner every year. It is believed that after this day the wind and the sea waves favour fishing in the deep seas. The whole Koli community cherishes this day as the onset of a fresh new season for harvesting, the same as the farmers. They pray to the sea god, and the boats are treated sacredly. Recently, the Koli folk in Versova started celebrating their festival on a big scale, by having a seafood festival to flaunt their culture to the Mumbai city.

Koli Folk Dance

One of the most important parts of the Koli community is its dance forms. Their dance forms include elements of sea and fishing. As they worship sea and soil, their dance also includes a homage to their occupation. The dancers of the community perform in unisons and portray the movements of boats and waves while dancing. Koli dance is a very enjoyable and vibrant dance form that is really the true expression of love to the sea and their passion for life.

The Government of India has now classified these people under the list of Scheduled Caste for the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan in 2001. They also appear under the list of Scheduled Tribes. Though the Koli community is far from this official classification, their vibrant tribe and boldness make them much more than just your regular fishing community.

