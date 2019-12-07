Christmas: Celebrate The Festival In Delhi With These Must-visit Events And Churches

Christmas is getting closer, and people are looking for the best locations and events to celebrate this merry festival with their loved ones. All the metropolitan cities will be host to some of the best festive celebrations in the country. Here are some of the places that you must have on your list if you are planning to spend your Christmas eve in and around Delhi:

Midnight Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral:

For everyone who is planning to Celebrate Christmas 2019 with their family in Delhi, you must visit the Midnight Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi without fail. The Midnight Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral will be one of the best events for Christmas Celebrations in Delhi and the NCR. The event has been scheduled for December 24 midnight, at 1, Ashok Place, Near Gole Dakkhana.

The German Christmas Mela:

The German Christmas Mela will be a must-attend event if you are planning your Christmas Celebrations in Delhi this year. The event schedule has not been announced yet, but will soon be called out on the official Facebook page of the event. The venue for the German Christmas Mela is the German House in Chanakyapuri. To attend the event, you will have to get the entry pass, the things that you buy inside. The German Christmas Mela is the destination where people head for celebrating their Christmas as per the storybook ways, with plum cakes, gingerbread and carolling.

The Dastkar Winter Mela:

The Dastkar Winter Mela is another must-visit destination if you are planning for Christmas celebrations in Delhi. The event performances from the budding artists around the vicinity, stalls set up by local artisans who exhibit and put their pieces for sale, and some traditional Christmas festivities like the food and drinks. The event will begin on December 14 and will go on till December 25, 2019. The entry to the event is free of cost.

Christmas Eve Marathon:

The Christmas Eve marathon is an event for the sports enthusiast and the fitness freak in you. If you are someone who stays in Delhi or is planning their Christmas Celebrations in Delhi, then the Christmas Eve Marathon is a unique way to celebrate the last festival of the year. The event will take place on December 24 from 5.30 am to 10.30 am. The entry charges of the event range from ₹ 650 – ₹ 1200. The Christmas Eve Marathon will take place at the Noida Sports Stadium, Sector 21, Noida.

