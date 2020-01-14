Long Flight? Here Are 4 Things To Do While On The Airplane Without Wi-Fi

Besides the hullabaloo of packing and planning, people forget about the long haul flight to encounter ahead. There are instances of half-dead phones or un-downloaded videos after you successfully make your way through the check-in process on time. Now that you are technology-free and relaxing in your seat, here are many things you can do besides power-napping. Therefore, we have listed down several interesting stuff that you can indulge in, without getting bored on a flight.

1. Read a book

This is the perfect time to completely read your unfinished books and study about the destination you are visiting. From classic novels, to thrillers and latest magazines, you can choose among the host of options available. This enhances your imagination and without any distraction, you will feel free and light. But make sure your books do not occupy all the valuable space in your bag.

Also read: Vultures Defecating On Radio Towers Disrupts Communication Networks Along US-Mexico Border

2. Spill your thoughts in black and white

Grab a notepad and summon your creative energies to write your innermost thoughts in it. The silence in the flight is an indication to recollect your thoughts on a piece of paper. Moreover, you will have ample time in the flight for that. You can also write about your plans for the next day there to make things go smoothly.

3. Get a colouring book to keep stress at bay

It is a scientifically proven fact that drawing and filling colours releases stress. Use a couple of vibrant shades of oil pastels and colour your book as your heart says. Besides its soothing effect, colouring also revives your childhood memories.

Also read: Republic Day: No Flight Ops For Nearly 2 Hours At Delhi Airport On Jan 18, 20-24, 26

4. Strike a conversation

Sometimes you might meet great people. You can make your journey memorable by trying to have a conversation with the person next to you, only if they seem interested. This makes your flight experience more fun.

Also read: Chicago: Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled As Winter Storm Hit The Area With Heavy Winds

Also read: Dubai: Flights Delayed, Cancelled Amid Heavy Rains; Runway Submerged In Water