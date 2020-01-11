The Debate
Dubai: Flights Delayed, Cancelled Amid Heavy Rains; Runway Submerged In Water

Rest of the World News

Due to heavy rains and flooding on January 11, operations at the world's busiest airport have been delayed while some flights were even cancelled or diverted.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dubai

Due to heavy rains and flooding on January 11, operations at the world's busiest airport have been delayed while some flights were even cancelled or diverted. The Dubai airport authorities said on Saturday that flights were likely to be delayed throughout the day and some will be diverted to nearby Al Maktoum airport. Earlier, on January 10, the officials had released an advisory stating the disruption caused in the operations and advised customers to allow 'significant extra time' to get to the airport. 

Inconvenience caused to people

Some people who got stranded on the airport posted photos and videos showing the airport's runway submerged in water. Passengers who booked Emirates airlines shared their inconvenience with the company's cancelled flight and posted an image showing several people lined up at the boarding at the airport. 

Published:
