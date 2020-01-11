Dubai: Flights Delayed, Cancelled Amid Heavy Rains; Runway Submerged In Water

Due to heavy rains and flooding on January 11, operations at the world's busiest airport have been delayed while some flights were even cancelled or diverted. The Dubai airport authorities said on Saturday that flights were likely to be delayed throughout the day and some will be diverted to nearby Al Maktoum airport. Earlier, on January 10, the officials had released an advisory stating the disruption caused in the operations and advised customers to allow 'significant extra time' to get to the airport.

Update: Operations at DXB are still affected due to heavy rain and flooding this morning. Flight delays are likely to continue throughout the day. Some flights have been cancelled or diverted to DWC. Check your flight status on https://t.co/7DoBPjBtrz or your airline’s website — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) January 11, 2020

Advisory: Due to heavy rainfall, DXB is experiencing flight disruption & roads are congested. We advise customers to allow significant extra time to get to the airport and use Dubai Metro. Customers should check their flight status with their airline or on https://t.co/7DoBPjBtrz — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) January 11, 2020

Inconvenience caused to people

Some people who got stranded on the airport posted photos and videos showing the airport's runway submerged in water. Passengers who booked Emirates airlines shared their inconvenience with the company's cancelled flight and posted an image showing several people lined up at the boarding at the airport.

This is Dubai airport right now 😳 pic.twitter.com/UeSYBG2xdO — Mohsin Bilal Khan (@MohsinBilalKhan) January 11, 2020

Dubai airport today pic.twitter.com/7D3zz8HtZj — Old Monk (@CaptOldMonk) January 11, 2020

Stuck at Dubai airport. All Emirates flights cancelled/delayed today due to a morning of unexpected rains. People waiting in huge lines to get accommodations, boarding passes and figuring out how to proceed next. pic.twitter.com/6AAn4eu4XX — Juvs R (@juvs06) January 11, 2020

