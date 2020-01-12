Vultures Defecating On Radio Towers Disrupts Communication Networks Along US-Mexico Border

US Customs and Border Protection radio tower near the Texas-Mexico border is being disrupted by the excreta and vomit left behind by over 300 vultures. It has reportedly been almost six years since the birds made the tower their home but the agency’s desire to get rid of the birds is hampered by the Government’s Migratory Birds Treaty Act which prohibits the killing of vultures.

Vulture deterrence systems

Talking to an international news agency, CBP spokesperson revealed that the birds will often defecate and vomit from their roost onto the buildings below that houses employees and acts as a storage unit for equipment. He added that there are incidents of birds dropping prey from a height of 300 feet, creating a terrifying and dangerous situation for those concerned.

Troubled with the problem, the US Department of Homeland Security has submitted a plea for contractors to submit vultures deterrence systems ideas. The request was issued on Thursday. CBP is also looking at netting as a solution for their problem.

The department also added that there are roughly 300 vultures are roosting on a radio tower that federal agents operate in Kingsville, Texas, nesting on the tower structure on the railings, catwalks, supports, and on rails and conduit throughout.

In a similar incident, a grandma described her life as 'living hell' after her garden was besieged by hundreds of pigeons when her next-door neighbour installed a birdfeeder in Lincolnshire. The issue began in 2017 when her neighbour installed a birdfeeder at his home.

She had reportedly also confronted him multiple times over the issue. Kathy Waite, 55, said that it’s been two years since she’s had a proper night’s sleep due to persistent attacks by birds outside her home. Waite has many times confronted her neighbour on the issue.

She later complaint to East Lindsey District Council who have ordered him to stop feeding the birds for a month. The cleaner had invested £1,000 into the house and had already appealed to East Lyndsey District Court for help more than thrice.

