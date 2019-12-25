Lucknow, The City Of Nawabs, Has Some Historical Places That Are A Must-visit

Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, is the pride of the State. Also known as 'Nawabo Ka Shehar' due to an astounding history attached to it. The city is famous for its serene artistic vibe and rich ancient culture. Lucknow is famous for numerous reasons, be its world-famous Tunde kababs or rich historical monuments. Let's enthral an interesting journey by getting familiar with some popular historical monuments and understand their significance. Take a look:

Historical Places In Lucknow You Must-Visit

1.Rumi Gate/ Rumi Darwaza:

Rumi Darwaza is a 600 foot-tall gateway, which is one of the busiest tourist destinations in the city of Lucknow. The Rumi Gate is was built in the year 1784. During that period, the Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula was ruling the city. The stunning gateway showcases the beauty and precision of the Awadhi architecture. Two other popular tourist destinations, the Bada Imambara and Bhool Bhulaiya are situated in the same vicinity in the old Lucknow city. The word Rumi indicated Roman, similar to Rome. A must-visit locale for history-lovers.

2. Bada Imambara

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Bada Imambara is yet another historical place located in the city of Nawabs. It was constructed by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula, the fourth Awadhi Nawab. Bada Imambara was built in the same year as that of the Roomi Gate (1784). During the reign of Asaf-ul-Daula, the city was under financial crisis. Thus, in order to offer everyone food, the Nawab built this mosque, so maximum citizens get access to food and water. It is a historical tomb, which is also famous as the Asfi Mosque. The artistic mosque is situated at the river Gomti's bank. The rooftop of Bada Imambara is amidst the largest rooftops across Asia as well.

3. Clock Tower

Lucknow's clock tower is the tallest tower in India. It was built during the year 1881 by the Nasseruddin Hussainand Trust. It was constructed in order to welcome Sir George Couper to India. It is amongst the most expensive towers ever built in history, costing a whopping ₹1.75 lakhs in the 1880s era. One can see this 221-foot long clock tower from every corner of the city. There is also a pretty water body and tons of steps in the inner square alongside the clock tower.

