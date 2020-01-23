Fiji Travel Tips: Best, Convenient Ways To Travel Around The Island

The Republic of Fiji is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. It is often considered to be one of the most beautiful island nations thanks to its white sandy beaches and all-year-round tropical weather. If you are planning a trip to Fiji or are already on the island, then here are all the convenient and easy ways by which you can travel around the country.

Fiji Travel Tips: How to conveniently move around the beautiful island nation

Buses

Buses are one of the most used modes of public transportation in The Republic of Fiji. Buses regularly travel between the cities and towns on the main island of Viti Levu. They also happen to be the cheapest way to travel around the country. However, keep in mind that bus rides can be highly bumpy. Most buses in Fiji also use canvas blinds instead of glass windows, so they offer very little protection against rain and harsh weather. There are also air-conditioned buses if you are willing to pay an extra fee.

Taxis

Taxis are another common mode of transportation that is available on all the major islands of Fiji. Most taxis can be found at taxi depots that are interspersed throughout the city. If you stay in a hotel, then the reception can also call a taxi for you. Taxis are also rather cheap in Fiji, as long as your travelling distance is not too long. In Suva, you can get taxis for around F$5, while in Nadi, taxis are a bit more expensive and cost around F$8.

Rental cars or bikes

There are several agencies in Fiji that rent out cars or bikes to tourists. Rentals are the best mode of transportation for those who want to move around the country on their own pace. Renting cars or bikes from a renowned brand is the best as they guarantee decent vehicles that are undamaged, though they are also often more expensive than local brands. However, to drive around Fiji, you will need a license from any English speaking country. If your license is from any other country, you can still drive if you have an international driving licence, but if you do not, then you are uneligible to drive in Fiji. Some of the best rental brands in Fiji include Budget and Hertz.

Ferry

Ferries are obviously the best mode of transport if you want to travel between islands. A ferry ride can also be highly enjoyable and you will be able to fully experience the beauty of Fiji's seas. Ferries are also capable of carrying cargo and also offer food and drinks on board. However, the ferry service in Fiji is rather unpunctual and often arrive later than expected. So if you are on a tight schedule, Ferries may not be the best ride for you.

