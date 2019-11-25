Must-visit This Tiny Heart-shaped Island Of Fiji Islands That Will Steal Your Heart

Visiting Islands and experiencing life that is surrounded by water where you feel like you have entered a whole another world is on everyone's bucket list. To top it, if you have islands that are heart-shaped, they make you visit the place even more. Heart-shaped Islands are considered a perfect place for romance. There are many heart-shaped islands in the world, but the heart-shaped island in Fiji will steal your heart forever.

Tavarua Island, part of the Fiji Islands that spans approximately 29 acres of land is a must-see place in Fiji. It has beautiful beaches and vegetation that are very soothing. Surprisingly, the formation of the heart-shaped island of Fiji is very natural, which attracts many people. You can try many activities like kayaking, surfing, scuba diving and many other water-based activities.

How to get there?

The only place to stay at the Island, as the place is so tiny, is Tavarau Island Resort. Getting to this place is not as tough. First, you need to fly to Fiji. Board on a bus to reach the ferry terminal. Then board a boat from the mainland to Tavarau Island.

Must-see places in Fiji

Apart from this, there are many things you can do in the Fiji Islands. You can visit the Fiji Museum which can take you through the history and culture of the Islands. If you want to explore lush greenery that is loaded with tropical plants, then visit Colo-I-Suva Forest Park. Suva Municipal Market is one of the best places to visit in the Fiji Islands - it is an extraordinary place that offers you vegetables and fruits which are giant-sized and less expensive. Even if you may not want to buy them, you would definitely want to take pictures.

You can also visit Sigatoka sand dunes in the Fiji Islands for peace-inducing experience. Or if you want to gawk at the traditional Dravidian engineering, then visit the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple. If you want to hike then Tavuni Hill Fort is yet another place to visit in Fiji Islands.

