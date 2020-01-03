Monaco Festivals: Top 5 That You Must Attend In The Year 2020

Monaco, a small city with a major tourist attraction, is well-built and popular for its gambling industry. It is a great city for travel lovers. The ideal time to visit Monaco is when the festivals are celebrated. Monaco is also popular for its festivals are famous worldwide. Despite being a small city, Monaco has various festivals throughout the year. Check some of them out here:

International Circus Festival Of Monte Carlo

When to visit: Late January or early February

Location: Chapiteau (circus tent) de Fontvieille

The International Circus Festival of Monte Carlo is one of the major events of Monaco. The festival is a major tourist attraction and is being celebrated since 1974. The circus show is grand and people come from all across.

Also read: Europe Travel Guide And Essential Things To Carry For Euro Trip

Monaco Grand Prix

Location: Circuit de Monaco

When to visit: May

The Monaco Grand Prix is a national sports competition held in Monaco every year. It is actively organized by Automobile Club de Monaco and is a competition of international importance. It is one of the most prestigious sports festivals

Also read: Things To Do Near Charles De Gaulle Airport & Explore Paris Within 4 Hours Of Layover

Monte Carlo International Fireworks Festival

Location: Monaco

When to visit: July or August

If you want to see stunning fireworks, this is the festival you will enjoy attending. The fireworks are not just for fun purpose, they also represent national importance. The panel of jury members judges the fireworks, making it a competition as well.

Monaco Yacht Show

Location: Monaco

When to visit: September

The Monaco Yacht Show is an annual festival held in Monaco. It was launched in 1991. The festival is a four-day event and includes various activities. You can also get in touch with yacht designers and witness some of the most luxurious yachts.

Menton Festival de Musique

Location: Menton, France

This festival came into existence during the year of 1950. Since then, it has been entertaining the audience from all across the world. The festival offers a baroque setting where classical music is played. The festival is perfect for those who are into classical music.