Things To Do Near Charles De Gaulle Airport & Explore Paris Within 4 Hours Of Layover

Charles de Gaulle airport is one of the best airports which has plenty of things to do inside the airport. If you are confused about what to do during a long layover, then here are a few things that you can do if you have long layovers to cover. You can pretty much explore a lot of things inside the airport, but if you need some fresh air then here are a few places that you can visit near the Paris airport-

Places you can explore in Paris within a 4-hour layover

Robert park

You can enjoy some fresh air and peace here in the Robert scenic park, which is pretty near to the Charles de Gaulle airport. It has a large pond surrounded by benches. This is a really nice place to spend a couple of hours before you start your next journey at airports and aircraft. It is open from Monday to Sunday. You can enter the park after 8 AM. It is located in Rue Michel Ange, 93600 Aulnay-sous-Bois, France.

Read: Here Are Some Of The Best Off-beat Places To Enjoy New Years In Mumbai

Notre Dame

This gothic cathedral is one of Paris ' most recognizable landmarks. Notre Dame Cathedral is a medieval Catholic cathedral located in Paris and also one of the world's most famous cathedrals. Airport RER train stops directly at Saint-Michel Notre-Dame station, so you can take this architectural wonder straight from your airport.

Read: India Tours: Must-visit Places From South India For A Relaxing Vacation

Inside the airport

As you just have 4 hours of layover, visiting places outside the airport can get a little tiring. To not stress yourself, you can also spend some good time inside the airport as it has some great stuff to look up at. There are restaurants, shopping stores, bars, and many more stuffs you can do here. There are even hotels within the airport, and if you need some rest, there's plenty more nearby. There are plenty of restaurants and bars in the three terminals. You can find the Be Relax Spa in Terminal 2, where you can treat yourself to massage, manicure, pedicure, facial treatments, and other relaxation facilities.

Read: There Is More To Agra Than Just Taj Mahal; Check Out Other Must-visit Places In The City

Read: List Of Best Places To Gorge On The Famous Chinese Bhel In Mumbai