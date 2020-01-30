Monasteries In India You Must Visit To Experience Serenity And Tranquility

India is heavily influenced by Tibet because of the border we share with that country. And India being the secular country, it not only has Hindu temples but also some breathtaking monasteries located on top of hills and mountains. These monasteries in India are one of the most peaceful places in the world and are also best known for spiritual awakening. Take a look at the best monasteries in India with the best views.

Best monasteries in India, you must visit

Phuktal Monastery, Zanskar

Pic courtesy: Shutterstock

Phuktal monastery is one of the most unique yet challenging monasteries in India, located atop a hill. To reach the monastery is a task in itself as you have to trek all the way up there. The monastery is surrounded by a crystal blue river and snow-clad mountains. You’ll find a few monks going about their daily lives who live in the most humble way possible and that itself will make you want to stay there.

Hemis Monastery, Ladakh

The Hemis monastery in Ladakh is one of the largest and the richest monastery in Ladakh. It is filled with artefacts, relics and anecdotes. It is said that staying in the monastery is one in a lifetime experience and you should experience it least once.

Tawang Monastery

Pic courtesy: YouTube

One of the largest monasteries in India, Tawang Monastery is located in Arunachal Pradesh. It is also a highly revered Buddhist monastery and you will find pilgrims and tourists flocking this awe-inspiring temple. Tawang Monastery is located at the edge of the cliff; it might look dangerous but in reality, it is pretty safe. The beauty lies inside the Tawang monastery, which looks royal.

Rumtek monastery

Pic courtesy: YouTube

Sikkim can be called as the land of monasteries in India as it houses around 200 monasteries. Rumtek monastery is one of the largest and the most popular monastery in India. Located in Gangtok, Rumtek monastery is vibrantly coloured and was built in the 9th century. The monastery welcomes pilgrims and devotees from all over the world and conducts a lot of workshops and art of living lectures.

Mindrolling Monastery

Located in the city of Dehradun is the serene mind rolling monastery. This monastery is one of the major monasteries of the Nyingma school which is located in Tibet. It not only a religious place but also has a huge Buddhist institute, which provides education to many Buddhist Children.

Picture courtesy: All pics/Shutterstock