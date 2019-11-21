Mumbai: The Best Romantic Beach-view Restaurants You Can Visit In The City

Mumbai is always brimming with great restaurants. Movies, food, and clubs are among the few to-do things when you're Mumbai. Day in and day out the city is flooded with new cafes and restaurants are also opening up. People come to Mumbai to taste the variety of cuisines the city has to offer. When on tour in Mumbai or looking for a place to spend quiet time, one must definitely opt for restaurants that have a serene beach view. When it comes to restaurants, ambience is everything and what better view than a quiet view by the ocean, listening to the sound of the waves crashing against the shore. Listed below are some of the best beach view restaurants in Mumbai.

Best Beach View Restaurants And Cafes In Mumbai

1) Pizza By the Bay

This iconic restaurant is a must-visit when in Mumbai. The restaurant is placed in a semi-circle, giving its customers the ultimate beach view while they dine. It is located at Churchgate and the cuisine available there is Italian. Some of the must-try dishes there include veg. lasagna, Aglio olio pasta, tiramisù, and minestrone soup.

2) Farmhouse Sea N Sand

This restaurant is the ultimate place to go when searching for some secluded romance. It has a brilliant beach view and gives a raw feel. Some of the cuisines available there are among continental, seafood, North Indian, and Chinese. The restaurant, along with a perfect ambience, also has live entertainment like karaoke and sports screening that make this place ideal for couples. This restaurant is located in Vasai.

3) Dome Intercontinental

This is for all those who love a bit extra. This classic restaurant is built in the Intercontinental hotel and has a killer sunset view alongside the beach. It is located at Churchgate. This restaurant is a perfect fine-dine getaway for couples wanting a bit of romance by the bay. When at this restaurant, a cocktail, sunset in view, and the soothing breeze is all one needs to get in the mood. Some of the must-try dishes here include the Murgh Afghani, sushi and tiramisu.

