Mumbai Food: Five Popular Restaurants That Serve The Tastiest Lasagne

Lasagne is one of the most loved and highly popular Italian dishes. The love for the dish has led to many places cooking the most delicious lasagne. Here are the best places in Mumbai you must visit to taste the best lasagne ever.

Best places in Mumbai to relish lasagne

Firangi Bakery

There are several outlets of Firangi Bakery in Mumbai. There is a variety of layered lasagne that you can order from. The lasagne here have an Indian twist like the Amritsari Paneer Tikka Lasagne, Meaty meatball lasagne etc. The cost is reportedly around ₹600 per person.

Sammy Sosa

With amazing furnishings and cosy ambience, Sammy Sosa in Mumbai is a perfect place for Italian food. They offer a wide variety of authentic dishes that have received many good reviews online. Their the Carribean lamb stew and grandma’s lasagna is said to be the tastiest. Address: Meera Tower, Shop No 18, Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Pop Tates

Pop Tates is one of the most popular outlets to devour vegetarian and chicken lasagne. For an amazing experience with food and music, this place mainly attracts the young crowd. They also have many offers for the weekend on their menu. Pop Tates has many outlets in Mumbai.

Romano's

Romano's is a paradise for Italian lovers. The food here is the heart of Italy. According to the reviews online, many love the lasagne here. The authenticity in the flavour makes it even more delicious. Address: Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport area, Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Spesso Gourmet Kitchen

Spesso Gourmet Kitchen in Mumbai serves the most scrumptious lasagne. The outlet is also very famous for lip-smacking desserts and brownies. The food here is reviewed to be excellent and best by many. Address: 208, Ground Floor, Regent Chambers, Jamnalal Bajaj Rd, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

