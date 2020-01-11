Offbeat Beaches In Andaman And Nicobar To Have An Amazing Experience

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which provides their visitors with one of the most pristine and offbeat beaches. This beautiful destination in India offers the beach and marine life lovers an amazing and mind-blowing experience.

In fact, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are now considered as one of the premier tourist destinations in India. So, if you are thinking about planning a trip to this beautiful destination, here is a list of some offbeat beaches that you can add in your itinerary.

Best offbeat beaches in Andaman and Nicobar to enjoy scuba diving

Cinque Island

Cinque Island is a pristine area located near Port Blair. This place is famous and mostly visited by people who love to do scuba diving. It is recommended to visitors because the island has a wide range of beautiful and worth seeing aquatic life. It is visibility extending up to 70 feet, which gives a brilliant opportunity to explore under-water spread of corals and other marine life forms.

Image courtesy: @seeundersea

Fish Rock

As its name suggests, the place also has a multitude of boulders and rock stone formation which makes the beach more beautiful. It is situated on the waters of the Passage Island with a number of marine life habitat. One can explore some special species here, such as surgeonfishes, barracudas and barrel sponges.

Havelock Island

Havelock Island is a popular offbeat beach in Andaman and Nicobar. The place is always filled with tourists and visitors. This island is also the main center for scuba diving lovers. If you visit this island for scuba diving, you will surely get an exciting experience of magnificent marine life while swimming.

It also has some of the finest restaurants across the Andaman. This offbeat beach, along with corals and deep-sea diving, is absolutely worth a visit.

Image courtesy: @samidhasinghh

