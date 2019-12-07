Sunburn 2019: Vagator Beach Has More To Offer Than The Biggest Parties Of The Year

Sunburn the highly anticipated music festival is happening in Goa. The smallest state of the country is about to host one of the biggest parties of the year. Sunburn 2019 is happening at Vagator beach this year. So if you are planning to go for the fest and want to know more about this serene and beautiful beach, keep reading. Vagator has more than what meets the eye.

Sunburn Goa: Things you can do at Vagator beach

1. Flea markets for shopping

Sunburn 2019 is one of the biggest musical events of this year. So you definitely need to be ready for its musical festivities. So do not miss out on the flea markets at the beach and in the surrounding areas. Glitter art, braiding stalls, scarves, and other stores will help you create the perfect easy and breezy look for the musical festival.

2. Parties

Sunburn 2019 is considered to be one of the best music festivals in the world. Artists like The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Jonas Blue and many more set to perform at Sunburn 2019 happening at Vagator beach. But if you want to take a break from the festivities, go check out the party scene at this serene beach. Vagator and its surrounding areas are known for the best party places in North Goa.

3. Thalassa

Sunburn 2019 is one of the biggest parties that Goa is about to host. So if the musical festivities are taking a toll on you and you feel like taking a break, add some delicious Greek food to your plan. Thalassa is a restaurant at Vagator that provides excellent Greek food. However, this hotspot in Vagator could make you wait for at least half an hour to serve you some of their authentic Greek food, so it is better to book a table in advance.

4. Arambol beach

Sunburn 2019 could turn into one of the most memorable experiences because of the atmosphere it can create. But if you are planning to unwind and enjoy the beach life, do not miss out on relaxing at the Arambol beach. Arambol beach is just 30 kilometers away from Vagator. Many people are unaware of this beach so you will find this beach to be less crowded and peaceful.

