Wedding Destinations In India To Have Fairy-tale Romantic Beach Wedding

When we talk about weddings, there are a lot of things that need to be taken into consideration. Starting from having those perfect decorations to the best destination and from catering to logistics and transportation, there are many more things to cover. Hence, if you plan to have a beach wedding, it needs more special mention. India is blessed with beautiful and peaceful beaches and islands that can uplift the charm of destination weddings. So, here is a list of various popular beaches that can be on the top of your list for a romantic beach wedding.

Best places to have a romantic beach wedding in India

Goa

The sun-drenched beaches with tall swaying palms and turquoise waves of the Arabian sea add a touch of romance in the atmosphere. Goa is that perfect place that also tops the list of beach destinations in India. The couple can have a fairy-tale wedding dream come true with this exotic wedding arrangement. Goa always leaves the newlywed couples with more love and bond for each other.

Popular wedding beaches in Goa

Park Hyatt Resort & Spa

Taj Exotica

The Lalit Golf and Spa Resort

Zuri White Sands

Ramada Caravela Beach Resort

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Not only a popular beach wedding destination but also you can plan your honeymoon on these beautiful pristine beaches. To shape your dream of a beach wedding into reality, Andaman and Nicobar are the best choices for the beach destination wedding. You can make your wedding better with your partner, under the canopy of coconut trees and treasure the blessings bequeathed upon by the soft rays of the golden sun and gentle waves of the sea.

Popular wedding beaches in Andaman & Nicobar

Munjoh Ocean Resort (Havelock Island)

Silver Sand Beach Resort (Havelock Island)

Tango Beach Resort (Neil Island)

Puducherry

Puducherry is yet another romantic beach wedding destination in India. This can be on the list of a beach wedding if the couple plans to go a little offbeat to celebrate their dream day together. Soak in the serene beaches and the surreal aura of the sea waves giving the pure feeling of love and romance. Pondicherry can provide you with all those things that you want in your dream wedding at the beach.

Popular wedding beaches in Puducherry

Le Pondy Resort

The Dune Eco Beach Hotel

