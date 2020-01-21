Orange Flower Festival 2020: Date, Time, Venue And All Details About The Event

The Orange Flower Festival 2020 is an annual mega event held at the Lower Parel area in Mumbai. In this annual mega-event, women come together to roar or speak up for a Change-and have while doing it. As it is said by Aparna Vedapuri Singh - "When one woman speaks, the world finds it easy to ignore us. But when women’s voices rise together, we’re a force that’s unstoppable”. Orange Flower Festival 2020 is an event exactly the same where women unite and raise their voices for change as a force.

Image courtesy: @orangeflowerfestival

Also read | Kala Ghoda Festival 2020: Schedule, Event Dates And Venue Of The Festival

Event (Orange Flower Festival 2020)

This Orange Flower Festival 2020, is a celebration of women’s voices, and any women can join this event, but by purchasing the ticket. Orange Flower Festival 2020, which is a daylong fest in Mumbai, you will find women and men both at this celebration. There will be women and men of note - authors, activists, actors, filmmakers and other change-makers. You are all allowed to join this discussion of change. The discussions would be on the following topics:

Image courtesy: @orangeflowerfestival

How are young women using the digital space to talk about sex and love boldly, to own subjects that were (and often still are) 'taboo'?

What's the 'influencer' industry shaping up like online, and what should you expect for the future?

How are female film-makers, actors, and writers reinventing the roles available to women in the Hindi cinema?

Also read | Watch: People React To Three Day Mukteshwar Dance Festival

You will get listen on these topics from speakers like-

Alankrita Shrivastava, Film-maker (Lipstick Under My Burkha)

Sudha Menon, Noted Author

Snehal Pradhan, Cricketer & YouTube star

Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group & Author

Zakira Sheikh, Acid Attack Survivor & Make-up Artist

Kanika Dhillon, Writer, Manmarziyaan, and more.

Image courtesy: @orangeflowerfestival

Also read | Pongal Festival 2020: Know The Date And Importance Of The Festival

If you want to check the line-up of the event visit here - https://www.orangeflowerfestival.com/register

Location of the event (Orange Flower Festival 2020): antisocial, Lower Parel, Mumbai, India

Date and Time of the event (Orange Flower Festival 2020): The event is on 25 January 2020, and starts at morning 10:00 am.

Ticket or Entry pass price for the Orange Flower Festival 2020: ₹ 250, You can book the ticket here, https://www.townscript.com/v2/e/the-orange-flower-festival-2020-104332/booking/tickets

Orange Flower Festival 2020 is a fun women’s festival that will also include opportunities for the attendees of the event to share and speak up their skills and flair with others. They can share their skills and talent in the form of poetry slam, open mic, art installation and scintillating conversations with like-minded folks. ​This Orange Flower Festival is all about Enjoying some stand-up comedy, music and other performances by women artists – and cheer for the sisterhood.

Image courtesy: @orangeflowerfestival

Also read | Desert Festival Jaisalmer: Dates, Events, And Other Things You Need To Know