Desert Festival Jaisalmer: Dates, Events, And Other Things You Need To Know

If one wants to explore the authentic culture of the imperial state Rajasthan, head towards Jaisalmer, the sandbanks of the golden deserts. Attend the popular Desert Festival Jaisalmer to explore the cultural extravaganza that is prepared at the fest, especially for travellers and tourists. This festival is the heart of Jaisalmer and seems to be very vibrant and colourful, showcasing the culture of Rajasthan.

People can explore many traditional things like musical performances, unique beauty pageants and shows in local areas with a touch of different handicrafts showcasing. There are also fascinating competitions in the Jaisalmer desert festival like camel polo, cricket, and many more. So, here are the other details to explore in the Jaisalmer Desert Festival.

Also read | Prarambh 2020: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Business Festival In Udaipur

Location and dates of the Desert Festival Jaisalmer

The famous Desert Festival Jaisalmer is held at the sand dunes that are very well-known and iconic to the area, near the Sam Sand Dunes. The Desert Festival Jaisalmer goes on for 3 magnificent days in the month of February annually.

The Desert Festival Jaisalmer 2020 dates

Desert Festival Jaisalmer will be celebrated on February 7, 2020, and will end till February 9, 2020.

Also read | Lohri 2020: Celebrate The Harvest Festival By Gorging On These Traditional Sweets

Tourist Attractions in Desert Festival Jaisalmer

To showcase and feast the real colors of Rajasthan along with reaching global attention from all over the world, the Desert Festival Jaisalmer also organizes a grand show. This grand show has local elements that are especially iconic to the places. Some of the amazing attractions for the tourists at the Desert Festival Jaisalmer are -

Amazing jugglery performances

Famous dance forms like Gair along with the folk fire dances that enhance glamour to the festival.

A cacophony of Rajasthani arts, folk dance, and music by local performers, most of them are local tribes.

The unique camel race attracts a lot of consideration as this distinctive race that occurs only in Rajasthan.

Also read | All You Need To Know About The Nature Literature Festival In Udaipur

Things to do in Desert Festival

Unique contests at the Desert Festival

Turban tying contest

The longest moustache contest

Mr. Desert pageant

For those seeking adventure

Camel rides

Polo matches

Desert safari ride on camel or jeep above the shifting sand dunes

Things to Buy from Desert Festival

Desert Festival Jaisalmer is a heaven for shopping lovers, people can buy -

Intricate handicrafts and handloom attires in vibrant colours, decorated with meticulous thread work and mirrors

Unique home décor artefacts and attractive pieces of attires that are typical to the land by the local craftsmen in the traditional manner.

The Desert Festival Jaisalmer is a hub for foodies and serves an authentic Rajasthani fare with stalls and Dhabas offering freshly prepared hot local delicacies.

Also read | Udaipur World Music Festival To Be Held In February 2020, Details Here