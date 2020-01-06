Periyar National Park Is A Must Visit For Wildlife Enthusiasts, Here's Why!

The Periyar National Park is located in the Western Ghats of Thekkady, Kerala. The Periyar National Park is one of the most famous National Parks in India as it is home to a large number of wildlife animals like tigers, lions, Indian bison and elephants. The Periyar National Park Safari is something to look out for when planning a day-out in the beautiful wildlife sanctuary, which is spread over a humungous area of 357 square miles. From rich flora and fauna to spotting some rare species of wildlife animals, nature-lovers have all the reasons to visit this National Park. Take a look at all the necessary information you need to know before planning a trip to the Periyar National Park in Kerala.

Periyar National Park Timings

The Periyar National Park opens at 6:00 am in the morning and closes at 7:00 pm in the evening. The best time to visit this massive National Park is from October to June. You can enter the National Park by paying a nominal fee of Rs 33. Furthermore, the best way to cover the entire National Park is by getting into a safari ride.

Flaura and fauna of the Periyar National Park

The Periyar National Park is named after the Periyar river flowing inside the National Park alongside the Pamba river. These two rivers are main water bodies in the wildlife sanctuary, which also serves as a source of water for the wild animals. Amongst the countless number of different wildlife animals, the major tourist attraction here is witnessing an astounding total of 40 tigers. Also, you can see four different primate species of lion-tailed macaque, Nilgiri Langur, Langur and the Bonnet Macaque which is a rare sight. While enjoying the wildlife safari you will get see over 35 species of mammals, 266 species of birds, 40 species of aquatic animals amongst several others.

How to reach the Periyar National Park?

One can reach the Periyar National Park via train by travelling till the Kottayam railway station. The Kottayam railway station is 114 kilometres away from the Periyar National Park. The Cochin and the Madurai airport, are the nearest airports to the Periyar National Park. Both the airports are within 200kilometers distance from the park. Thus, from the airport, you can either travel via cab or bus. If you are someone who loves to travel by road then the town of Kumily should be your destination, as it the nearest to the park where you can stay in a hotel or homestay.

