Pilgrimage Sites In Nashik That You Need To Put On Your Travel List

Maharashtra is among the biggest states in India. Nashik is one of the prominent places in the state. It is considered one of the most beautiful, peaceful places. The city also happens to be among the four destinations where the Kumbh Mela is organized, others being Allahabad, Ujjain, and Haridwar. Let’s take a look at the popular places in Nashik that you must visit.

Kalaram Temple

This temple is dedicated to Lord Rama. The temple was built in the 18th century by Sardar Odhekar of Peshwa. The temple is also known for its structural integrity and also the gold plated copper dome and sculptured idols. The name is Kalaram because of the black stone with which the idols of the deities of 70 ft high temple are built. All the festivals associated with Lord Rama and events depicted in Holy Ramayana are celebrated here.

Ganga Ghat

The banks of the river Ganga are dotted with various temples dedicated to Hindu Gods and Goddesses thus, alluring people who indulge deep in prayers and devotion. This is one of the most popular pilgrimage sites.

Naroshankara Temple

This temple was built in 1747 in typical Mayan architectural style by Naroshankara Rajebahadur. This is yet another example of dedication to Lord Shiva. Devotees come here to study Hinduism.

Kapileswara Temple

This is among the various temples of Lord Shiva in Maharashtra. This particular one is considered to be among the oldest in Nashik. With the presence of Nature in River Godavari, it makes it beautiful. The festival of Maha Shivratri and Shravani Somvar are celebrated here with great enthusiasm, reflecting upon the architecture of this temple, making it a symbol.

Ramkund

Several tourists from across the country often flock to this place as it is believed that Lord Rama and Goddess Sita took a dip into the river water. Thus, hundreds of pilgrims are allured to the place to take a dip in the holy waters of River Godavari.