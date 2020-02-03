Vidya Balan Had THIS To Say When Asked About Award Ceremonies

Vidya Balan has been in the film business a long time and with each passing year, she goes on to prove that she is here to stay for the long run. She has won several awards for her roles including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards. She was even awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 2014.

Vidya Balan talks about awards in the film industry

Vidya Balan recently attended an event promoting the upcoming Filmfare Awards 2020. While she was at the event, Balan was questioned about her feeling towards awards in the film industry. She was quick to add that awards seem fair when one is winning. She also said that despite what people keep saying about award ceremonies when you win, it is satisfying.

She also went on to say every actor at some point dreams of winning an award. She said that this was her dream as well. Even though she wanted one so bad, Vidya Balan never prepared an acceptance speech. She said that more a person prepares for the winning moment, the more they feel anxious.

Vidya Balan even added that when she went on to win awards for four consecutive years; she could not believe it at first. She also added that even just a nomination means a lot to her because that means that the actor made it to the top performances. After that, winning an award is like an “icing on the cake”, she added.

Recalling an incident back in 2012 when Priyanka Chopra was upset that she did not win the Filmfare Award for Barfi! but Vidya Balan bagged it for Kahaani, Vidya Balan said that she was glad she won it. She also said that she is not the “kind to think that she should have got the award”. She also said that this is not the first time that two actors were at par for an award.

