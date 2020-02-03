Pilgrimage Sites In Odisha That Will Please The Soul Of Every Believer

Odisha has many temples of Hindu religion where many devotees and tourists visit to seek blessings from the lords in heaven. These temples have withstood on the ground for many centuries and their walls have witnessed the time changing drastically. Here are some of the must-visit temples if a person is on a pilgrimage in the holy state of Odisha.

Jagannath Temple Puri

The Jagannath Temple was built in the 11th-century which is considered to be the most sacred pilgrimage site in East India. Given the honour of being of one of the Char Dhams, the shrine is one of the most-visited Hindu temples in India.

Numerous worshippers find their way in this auspicious and amagnetic temple of Lord Jagannath. The most important factor of this temple that makes it distinct is that instead of the idols being sculpted out of metal and stone, the idols in this holy place are made of wood which are restored in every twelve or nineteen years.

Also read | Efforts underway to bring Jammu and Kashmir on pilgrimage tourism map: K K Sharma

Konark Sun Temple

Apart from being amongst the most popular temple in Odisha, Konark Sun Temple is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With massive wheels and horses, this enticing tourist attraction is a monumental representation of Lord Sun's chariot. The foundation of the temple is from the 13th-century CE and the name Konark represents Kona which means corner and Arka which means Sun. If a person is planning a trip to Konark Sun Temple then the winter season is considered to be the best time to visit as the famous Chandrabhaga Mela starts at the same time.

Also read | Richest temples in India which receive donations in large numbers

Lingaraja Temple

The pilgrimage is not complete if a person does not seek blessings from the Odisha's one of the most visited temple, Lingaraja. This majestic temple of Lord Shiva holds the mesmerizing Kalinga style architecture that is enough to transcend any believer to the feels of the ancient ages.

The believers call it Lingaraja (King of Lingas) because of the huge and massive presence of Lord Shiva at the place. The temple receives uncountable devotees, especially on the auspicious day of Shivaratri which is the main festival of Lingaraja Temple.

Also read | Visit these popular ISKCON temples in India, dedicated to Lord Krishna

Also read | Rumours of shift in positions of Kedarnath, Badrinath temples false: Scientist