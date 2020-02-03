Places To Visit In Lyon And All The Landmarks To Know While Travelling Here

Lyon has been the most luring among all the French cities and has been letting people come and reside from 43 BC. It has had a vibrant commercial, industrial and banking industries for the many years now. It is also the third-largest city of France and offers today’s explorers' outstanding museums, a dynamic cultural life, lively clubbing and drinking scenes, a thriving university, fantastic shopping areas and a celebrated football scene. Let us see which places you just have to visit when in town.

Places to visit in Lyon, France

Cathédrale St-Jean-Baptiste

This partly Romanesque cathedral was constructed sometime between the 11th century and 16th century and is one of the many highlights of this city. The doorways of its exuberant gothic façade were completed in 1480 and recently renovated are styled with 280 square stone medallions. The highlight still remains to be the astronomical clock that is situated in the north transept. This cathedral also holds some impressive collection of fine artwork including the 17th-century Flemish tapestries and a striking 10th century carved ivory chest from Byzantine era.

Place des Terreaux

The beautiful square of Presquile has a marvellous centrepiece that is a century-old fountain made of 21 tonnes of lead and sculpted by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi whose other known creation includes the Statue of Liberty. The four horses pulling the chariot symbolises towards the rivers that are floating seawards. The hotel de Ville that faces the square’s east side was constructed back in 1655 but received a full renovation in 1702.

Musée des Beaux-Arts

This magnificent museum holds some of France’s finest collection of sculptures and paintings outside of Paris. Some main artworks include Rodin, Monet and Picasso. One just has to pick up an audio guide and roam in freedom. The stone terrace café-restaurant is a delight and so is the tranquil cloister garden.

