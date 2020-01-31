Lille In France Is A Great Place For Travel, Know The Landmarks To Visit When Here

Lille is the most underrated metropolis of France plus the capital of Hauts-de-France region. In recent years, this city has transformed from an industrial centre to a cultural and commercial hub. From old town with magnificent French-style architecture to renowned art museums, from fashionable shopping areas to outstanding restaurants, from extravagant nightlife scenes with 67,000 university students to close to 1600 designers, the city has everything. Let us take a look at the places that everyone must visit if in Lille.

Places to visit in Lille, France

La Piscine Musée d'Art et d'Industrie

This is a top-notch art gallery in Lille which was originally a swimming pool built in the early 1900s but now converted into an art museum. The museum showcases fine arts like paintings, sculptures, drawings as well as applied arts such as furniture, textiles, fashions in a delightful environment. The pool remains filled as of this day and the sculptures are reflected in the water. This museum is located 12 km northeast of Gare Lille-Europe in Roubaix and stays open from 11 am – 6 pm on Tuesdays to Thursdays, 11 am – 8 pm on Fridays, 1 pm – 6 pm on Saturday and Sundays and stays closed on Mondays.

Citadelle

This massive star-shaped fortress was designed by renowned French military architect Vauban after Lille was captured by France in 1667. This fortress is built with some 60 million bricks and the only way to visit this place is by a guided tour. The Parc de la Citadelle is Lille’s largest public park spanning close to 60 hectares.

Palais des Beaux-Arts

This is Lille’s illustrious Fine arts Museum and is France’s second-largest collection only after Paris Musee du Louvre. From the works of Manet to Rubens to Van Dyck, this museum possesses a wide range of paintings from the 15th to 20th century. Apart from paintings the museum also has exquisite porcelain collections, classical archaeology, medieval statuary and 18th-century scale models of the fortified cities of northern France and Belgium.

