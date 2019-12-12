From Tbilisi To Montaluce Winery: Take A Look At Top 5 Places To Visit In Georgia

Georgia is a popular tourist destination, known for its breathtaking views, ancient churches and delicious local cuisines. The country emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It is located between Europe and Asia and is a must-visit if you are a sucker for natural beauty. Among countless stunning locales in the nation, take a look at few must-visit places in Sakartvelo, which is another name of Georgia.

Places to visit in Georgia

1. Montaluce Winery

Georgia is home to some of the best wines in the world. Not only the taste of the wines but also the wineries, where they are made are simply breathtaking. Located somewhat near the Dahlonega is the exceptionally famous Montaluce Winery. One can witness alluring views of the North Georgia Mountains from the Montaluce Winery. Quite often wine tasting events and other festivities keep happening at the beautiful vineyard. This place is a must-visit when in Georgia.

2. Enjoy the top-view from Mtatsminda Park

If you are someone who likes heights and enjoys the thrill of being on height, then the Mtatsminda Park in Tbilisi city must be on top of your itinerary. The place is a famous tourist destination with several bars and restaurants, with a captivating view of the Paris Wheel. Paris Wheel is the topmost point of the city Tbilisi. Within the Mtatsminda destination, is an amusement park which is a must-visit.

3. Panther Creek Falls

Who doesn’t love scintillating waterfalls? The Panther Creek Falls is a truly fascinating sight. As the name suggests, it is an ensemble of many waterfalls clubbed together in a massive one. The serene waterfall is located in Atlanta. You can also enjoy trekking at this popular tourist destination.

4. Witness the beauty of ‘The Mother Georgia' statue

A popular tourist destination in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia is the humungous ‘The Mother Georgia statue’. Another name of the statue is Kartlis Deda. The importance of this statue is that it symbolises the destruction of the Soviet Union and the rise of Georgia as a nation. To reach the statue located at such a height, one needs to take a cable car ride.

5. Vardzia

On the banks of Kura river, is the cave monastery Vardzia. It is a large cave with attractive views from all angles. The Vardzia caves are situated in the southern part of Georgia. The ancient caves hold great significance in the history of Georgia. Currently, they are an essential party of the state heritage reserve as well.