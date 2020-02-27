Places To Visit In March In India: Locales That Are A True Summer Paradise

After blistering cold that India witnessed, now is time for the pleasant summer warmth to make its way. The country has a bunch of options with various things to do when it comes to summertime activities. Here is a list of a few things that you can do to make this summer season a true paradise for you.

Places to visit in March

Shigmo Festival, Goa

Holi is one of the most significant aspects of summer and this place in Goa offers some of the best celebration experiences for this festival. The state of Goa, in general, is among the best places to visit in March in India, hence celebrating a festival there adds to the blissful experience making it unforgettable. This festival begins on March 21 and everyone is invited to be a part of this event. The Shigmo festival holds a special significance for those who frequently travel to celebrate Holi over here.

Velas Turtle Festival, Ratnagiri

Velas is a small village located in the Konkan belt of Maharashtra. The turtle festival over here is an annual event dedicated to the conservation of Olive Ridley turtles. The place witnesses a whole herd of turtles that come on the beach which is quite a sight to watch. this makes it one of the best places to visit in March in India. The multi-day event is extremely popular among tourists who travel from far and wide to experience this beautiful experience. There are also a bunch of activities to do while you are there, making this a truly unforgettable visit.

Havelock Island, Andaman

Havelock island is one of the best and truly amazing places to visit in March in India. Travellers often call it a paradise for marine lovers due to the abundance of aquatic life and scenic beauty. One can always indulge in some scuba diving session here due to the near-perfect clean waters of the Indian ocean.