'Girl On The Third Floor' Explained; Here Is All You Should Know About The Horror Film

Girl on the Third Floor is a 2019 film which recently made its debut on the streaming platform Netflix. After this, the fans of horror films have binge-watched it and are also seen praising the unconventional horror story. This film raises a lot of questions in the minds of the viewers, adding to the mystery behind the horror. If you have not seen the Girl on the Third Floor, spoilers await you in this article. Here is Girl on the Third Floor explained.

'Girl on the Third Floor' explained:

The film starts with the introduction of the lead character of the film, Phil Brooks (a.k.a. CM Punk), as Don Koch. Don is a husband who is soon going to be a father. He has a drinking and womanising problem and is somewhat shown as a loser in the film. His wife, who is a successful businesswoman, learns about his problems and gives Don a second chance.

In the film, Don’s wife Liz, who is played by Trieste Kelly Dunn, and he have bought a house which she wants her husband to renovate as they will move to the suburbs after the child is born. So Don leaves his playboy life behind and goes to renovate the house.

After reaching the new house, he is frequently been visited by his neighbour Ellie, played by Karen Woditsch. Don begins renovating the house and his attorney reaches the house and sarcastically asks Don how he afforded the house. This reveals to the viewer the bad life that Don has lived in the past.

After this, Don renovates the house and while cleaning the house he finds bodily fluids dripping from the walls and electrical points in the house. He also goes in the shower where he is sprayed with bodily fluids. He also finds the house filled with goo in several places.

After this, he meets a girl named Sarah who is played by Sarah Brooks. She tells him that she knows the house well and says she will help Don. The next day Sarah is back, but this time she brings booze and weed with her. After the drinks, they have a night of passion. Sarah comes back to Don the next day but he realizes he is doing wrong and asks Sarah to leave.

Liz sends her best friend Milo to help Don out. Sarah comes again and Don again says no to her, and they fight over Don’s lifestyle.

Don leaves. Once he's gone, a marble appears out of nowhere and Milo follows it. He follows it to the basement, and there he dies a horrific death. He is plastered off in the wall. Don comes home to find that Milo is gone, and he goes to sleep. The marble then attracts Don’s dog. The dog is also brutally killed by the ghost of the girl on the third floor. Don realises what's happening, calls the cops, and says that Sarah has done it all.

The cops listen to this but they do not believe it. Don then sees Sarah again and tell her to take a gift that he has kept in the kitchen. Once she's there, he kills her and takes the body into the basement of the house. After this, he goes up and comes back down to find the body is lost.

The next day, Don rips off the wall only to find Milo’s body in it. Don tries to run, and the Girl on the Third Floor spoilers is that the girl ghost is killing everyone. Don is killed by the ghost and Liz then comes to find him. As Liz reaches the house, she is visited by the neighbour.

They talk and Ellie explains to Liz that the house has some people come in and stay for years and some do not work out. Ellie tells Liz to get away from the house as soon as possible. After talking to the neighbour, Liz goes to her house to find that a party is going on.

At this point, it seems like the house is capable of choosing who will live in it and who will not. Liz starts to look for her husband. Liz stumbles upon a group of people watching Sarah being sexually tortured by a man with a bird-like face. She also finds a small girl with marbles and runs into Sarah who tell her that she was an actor and all the people praised her for her beauty. But after she died, none of them bothered to even look for her body.

Sarah then shows her strange hatred towards men and Liz finds Don who is cut and wounded. Don confesses about the mistake he did and then Liz feels uncomfortable and tells Don that she will not accept him. After this, Don starts to cut himself. Liz runs from there and then finds the horrifying remains of the ghost girl.

Liz kills her and moves the body out of the house to find Ellie sitting on the swing. It looks like Ellie knows everything and reveals that the house is a test for the people who buy it. Then she goes and buries the body of the girl from the third floor.

'Girl on the Third Floor' explained: Theory

The movie is indirectly telling the audience that everyone has to make choices that determine their fate, and weak-minded people will lose at the test. This can be seen as Don, even after getting a second chance, makes a mistake that makes him guilty in the eyes of the house.

Similarly Liz, who is a strong woman, has made choices which have been loved by the house and that is why she survives the test. The film also throws light on the women who have been wronged by people like Don.

Girl on the Third Floor is currently one of the best horror movies on Netflix. It's reddit reviews also say that the film is exceptional and several theories have also been circulating. However, the theory of the house being the judge is the one angle that has been agreed upon by most of the film viewers.

