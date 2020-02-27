Taapsee Pannu Or Karishma Tanna: Who Wore The Sequin Dress Better?

Karishma Tanna is one of the famous actors in the TV industry. She was a part of notable TV programs like Kyunki.. Saas Bhi Kabhi bahu Thi and Qayamat ki Raat, and was likewise a part of popular movies like Sanju and Grand Masti. Karishma has grown in terms of her performances and in her fashion sense over the years. She often posts pictures of herself on Instagram in different, stunning outfits. However, another popular actor Taapsee Pannu, is not far behind, when it comes to acing her fashion game. Taapsee too was seen in a similar bling outfit sported by Karishma on a separate occasion. Check both of their bling looks and see who pulled off the outfit better-

Taapsee Pannu vs Karishma Tanna: Who slayed the bling look better?

Karishma Tanna is seen wearing a sequin deep-neck dress, with a bow tied on the waist. She left open her wavy hair and completed her look with a nude lipstick and natural makeup. Check out her outfit below-

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu too posted a picture in a similar dress. Taapsee is seen wearing a similar blue sequin dress with a plunging criss-cross neckline. She put on a stunning blue studded earning, with red nail polish and red lipstick to go with the look. Her sleek, straight hair enhanced the look further.

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu, who was most recently seen in Saand Ki Aankh and will be soon observed in Thappad, and Rashmi Rocket this year. Thappad will be releasing tomorrow 28th Feb 2020.

