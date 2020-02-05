Places To Visit In Turin And All The Landmarks To Know While Travelling

Turin is one of the most beautiful cities of Italy, and has also been the birthplace of the iconic car - the Fiat. The city has elegant tree-lined boulevard and echoes like Vienna and even a whiff of Paris. With its Alp-fringed properties, this city is a dream for tourists. Let us take a look at few places one must visit if he/she is the city.

Places to see in Turin

Eataly Torino Lingotto

The world-famous Slow Food phenomenon originated here in Lingotto. Eataly is set up in a converted factory and offers an array of sustainable foods and drinks along with affordable kitchenware and cookbooks. This food lover’s paradise has counters involving bread and pizza, cheese, pasta, seafood and beef delicacies that serve lunch from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Piazza Castello

The Turin's central square is a wonder in itself, as the area is filled with museums, theatres and cafes. The city had mostly finished constructing completely between 16th and 18th centuries through its heart was laid out from the mid-1300s. The major part of this beautiful square is dominated by Palazzo Madama, the original seat of the Italian parliament. Apart from this north side of the square is the exquisite face of the royal palace Palazzo Reale that was built for Carlo Emanuele II in the mid-1600s.

Museo Egizio

This top museum in the heart of Turin was opened in 1824 and houses the Palazzo dell'Accademia delle scienze, which is the city’s institution that holds the most important Egyptian collection outside of Cairo. The museum has the statue of Ramses II which is one of the world’s most important pieces of Egyptian art and 500 funerary and domestic items from the tomb of royal architect Kha and his wife Merit, dating to 1400 BC. This is an important place to visit for all the history and art lovers.

