Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Planning A Trip To Puri? Visit These Temples, Beaches And Markets For An Unforgettable Experience

With the Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project being opened, visit these places in Puri, Odisha to enjoy the serene beauty of the place.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
The holy city of Jaggannath Puri
The holy city of Jaggannath Puri | Image:Odisha Tourism
As the holy city of Puri in Odisha is all set to witness the much-awaited grand opening of the 'Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa' or Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project by CM Naveen Patnaik, thousands of devotees have travelled there. The 800 crore project will provide devotees a chance to have a closer and better view of the revered shrine and is part of an ambitious project to make Puri a world heritage city.

While the beach city is already popular among tourists, the project holds great promise to make it a go-to tourist spot. If you are planning on visiting Puri, here are places that you must visit.

Shri Jagannath Temple

Undoubtedly the crown jewel of Puri, the Jagannath Temple is a sacred Hindu pilgrimage site and an architectural marvel. Dedicated to Lord Jagannath, the deity of the universe, the temple is popular for the annual Rath Yatra and attracts millions of devotees and tourists alike, making it a must-visit spectacle. The flag on top of the Shikhara of this temple mysteriously flies in the opposite direction of the wind. There are several other temples like Jambeswara Temple, Loknath Temple and Alarnath Temple.

Jagannath Temple | Image: Odisha Tourism

Puri Beach

A serene stretch of golden sands along the Bay of Bengal, Puri Beach offers a perfect retreat for both locals and visitors. The gentle waves and picturesque sunsets make it an ideal spot for relaxation. Take a stroll along the shore, indulge in water sports, or simply bask in the tranquility that defines this coastal paradise.

Konark Sun Temple

A short 2-hour drive from Puri leads to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Konark Sun Temple. This architectural marvel, shaped like a colossal chariot with intricate stone carvings, is dedicated to the Sun God. Near the Konark Temple, you can also visit the beautiful shores of Chandrabhaga Beach.

Raghurajpur Village

If you are a lover of art, a visit to this place near Puri should definitely be on your wishlist. Popular for the Pattachitra art form and gotipua dance, the heritage village gives you a chance to admire local artists who just do it for the love of the art.

Pattachitra art | Image: Odisha Tourism

Chilika Lake

If you are on a 2-3 day trip, you do not want to miss out on this spot. Venture a bit farther from Puri to explore Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon. The lake is a haven for bird watchers as it hosts many migratory birds. Boat rides through the lake offer glimpses of the diverse wildlife, including the playful dolphins and a visit to the Kalijayi Temple on an island.

Beachside market

For all of you who enjoy shopping and collecting unique regional art and crafts, the expansive market near Golden Beach can be your favourite spot in the city. From beautiful sarees to delicious foods and handicrafts made with sea-shells and pearls, the market offers everything that you expect from a lively tourist spot.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

