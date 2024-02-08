English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple Is Where Krishna Worshipped Lord Rama Idol - History, Significance

Ahead on Ram Mandir Inauguration in Ayodhya, PM Modi visits Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple which is considered a holy shrine. Here is why.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
PM Modi Visits Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple
PM Modi Visits Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on the 22nd of January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple. He also enjoyed a cultural program at the temple premises and blessed a newly married couple. He is on his Kerala tour and before this temple, PM Modi also prayed at the Guruvayur Temple. What is the history and importance of Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple? Let us find out.

The importance and beliefs of this temple

The deity who is worshipped in the temple is Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Vishnu, in His Chaturbhuj avatar, with four arms bearing a conch, a discus, a bow, and a garland. It is believed that the idol here was worshipped by Lord Krishna Himself. A lamp behind the idol is always kept burning. The devotees of Lord Rama believe that they get relief from troubled evil spirits by worshipping Him at this temple.

A very special fact about this temple is that it is the first among the four temples housing the four sons of King Dasharatha, popularly known as Nalambalams, the others being Koodalmanikyam Temple in Irinjalakuda housing Bharata, Thirumuzhikoolam temple housing Lakshmana and Payammal housing Shatrughna, in that particular order.

Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple | Image : keralatourism.guide

History of the Temple

It is believed that the idol of Lord Rama installed here was initially worshipped by Lord Krishna. As the ruler of Dwaraka, He placed Lord Rama over the mountain named Raivataka, which formed the eastern boundary of his city. He installed Lord Bharata over the mountain named Venumanda, Lord Lakshmana over the mountain named Sukaksha, and Lord Shatrughna over the mountain named Lataveshta, which formed the northern, western, and southern boundaries respectively.

Local mythology states that the idol was immersed in the Ocean after Lord Krishna left His Earthly abode. Local fishermen from Chettuva found this idol in the sea and the then-ruler Vakkayil Kaimal constructed a temple at Thriprayar and installed the idol.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

