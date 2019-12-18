Popular Wildlife Sanctuaries Around The World That Are Worth A Visit

National Parks are the places where animals are protected from hunters and smugglers. These places allow humans to safely visit and admire the wildlife in the globe. The world has many such national parks offering many species a safe home. Here is a list of world's popular Wildlife Sanctuaries that one must visit at least once in a lifetime:

Corcovado National Park

National Geographic denotes Corcovado Park as the most biologically intense place on Earth when it comes to biodiversity. It is 164 square miles long National Park located in the Osa Peninsula in Costa Rica. It is the largest National Park in the coastal country. It has a diverse variety in the world's ecosystem. It is rich in montane forest, cloud forest, prairie and mangroves. It is mainly known for its distinct variety of monkeys, two types of Anteaters, Collared Peccary, Caiman, Crocodiles, two kinds of Sloths, Poison Dart Frogs and hundreds of colourful bird species. The sanctuary protects many aquatic animals such as Dolphins, Sharks, Sea Turtles, Rays and even Humpback Whales.

Jim Corbett National Park

Originally known as Hailey National Park, Jim Corbett National Park is the oldest National Park in India. It is located in the sub-Himalayan region of Uttarakhand. It protects the endangered species of Bengal tigers and it was amongst the first choices under the Indian government's Protect Tigers initiative of India. The sanctuary is 201 square miles. It is filled with rivers, marshy areas, hills, grassland and a lake, with altitudes ranging from 1,300 to 4,000 feet. The entire national park is home to 110 types of tree, 50 species of mammals, 580 bird species, and 25 reptile species. For the best experience of Indian wildlife, Jim Corbett always comes at the top.

Galapagos National Park

Galapagos is 563 miles long volcanic islands on the coast of Ecuador. The sanctuary is named as the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978. The landscapes of this sanctuary are dynamic and remarkably distinct, from the grassy green harsh, alien lava fields on Bartolomé. It’s also home to some of the world’s most fascinating creatures, ranging from Marine Iguanas to Blue-Footed Boobies and tiny Galapagos Penguins. This is the only place in the world where wildlife has virtually no fear of humans and it’s a must-visit for people who love nature and wildlife.

