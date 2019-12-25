Shopping In Shimla Always Means Souvenirs; Here Are The Best Places To Buy Them From

Shimla is one of the most famous tourist destinations in India. The city is not only known for its excellent weather and scenic beauty, but there are also many places in Shimla from where you can buy great souvenirs to keep once you return home. Shopping in Shimla is a great experience as it has some of the most beautiful locally made items.

Places to buy souvenirs in Shimla

Himachal Emporium

The Himachal Emporium is located at the Mall Road in Shimla. The shop provides beautiful locally made handicrafts. There is also a great range of Kangra silks and Kinnauri shawls. The shop also has a great collection of locally designed woollens, pottery items, and jewellery. The best part about this shop is that it is run by the Himachal Pradesh Government. This makes the handicrafts genuine, and also the prices are pocket-friendly and reasonable.

Souvenirs

While visiting Lakkar bazaar, you might find a shop named Souvenirs. The shop has an amazing range of winter garments that are locally made. The shop also has some great purses, according to Google Reviews, in cheap and medium-range prices.

Lakkar Bazaar

Owing to its name, this beautiful and amazing market in Shimla will provide you with anything wooden. One can get wooden toys, pens, keychains and other souvenirs in the market. You can bargain as much as you want in these shops as well! The market is situated on the left side of the Christ Church.

Tibetan Refugee Market

Tibetan Refugee Market is a great place to shop for souvenirs in Shimla. The market has shops that sell locally made items as well as handicrafts on reasonable prices. Here, you can also find some great Tibetan souvenirs and items as well.

