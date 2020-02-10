Surfing For The First Time? Peru, Bali, And Other Surf Spots Around The World To Visit

Surfing is one of the most exciting and adventurous beach activities. Beach lovers often have a desire to learn how to surf efficiently. Surfing is a relaxing and soothing activity for professional surfers and amateurs alike. There are many surfing locations in the world that even hold surfing challenges, prizes, etc. Places like Peru, Bali, California, Hawaii, etc are some of the top surfing destinations in the world. Listed below are some of the best places where the "surf's up" at these beginner spots around the world.

Best surfing beginner spots around the world

1) Peru

Peru is one of the best places in the world for beginners to try surfing. The Mancora beach is the most popular beach there for surfing. One can see surfers there all day trying their hand at surfing. The waves at the Mancora beach are a surfer's paradise. The sunny weather and excellent surf instructors make it for perfect weather and timing to try some surfing.

2) Bali

Bali is more famous for its big wave surfing but is also popular for beginners to try surfing. The various beaches, sunny skies and plenty of surfboard renters make it perfect for one to give the famous sport a try. Bali is full of beaches and one can never feel gloomy here.

3) California

This is another great place to give surfing a try. Huntington Beach is the perfect place in California to try some surfing. One can find so many surfers here that you will need to find the right time to visit in order to not get stuck with too much of a crowd. There are plenty of surfing instructors and schools around.

4) Colombia

This is another great destination to try surfing. Even if one does not want to surf, the beaches and the many surfers will make you feel like giving it a try. The beautiful and practically untouched Caribbean coast off Colombia is the perfect place to enjoy a sunset and try surfing. The slopes are not very big and it is easier to try surfing here.

