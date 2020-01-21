Raheem Mostert NET WORTH, Salary With The 49ers, & Surfing History Will Blow Your Mind

Raheem Mostert started off his professional National Football League (NFL) career after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2015. The running back has had a wild journey, from being offered to skate and surf for Billabong, to bouncing from team to team since the beginning of his NFL career and being cut off almost six times in a span of just two years during his NFL journey.

And after short stints with the like the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Chicago Bears, Raheem finally landed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, where he progressed from being a special-teams player to a running back.

Raheem Mostert's net worth and salary

Raheem Mostert is an emerging star in the NFL. While there are no verified sources confirming his exact net worth, certain sources claim he had a net worth of $1.81 million, as of 2019. However, the number could be higher and is likely to soar in 2020.

The San Francisco 49ers were able to lock in Raheem Mostert on a bargain 3-year deal worth $8.7 million. He is currently in the first year of his $8.7 million deal. The deal offers him $3 million in guaranteed money and included a $1 million as a signing bonus with an average annual salary of $2,900,000.

As reported by Spotrac, Raheem Mostert is set to earn a base salary of $2,575,000, a roster bonus of $250,000 and a workout bonus of $50,000 in 2020.

Raheem Mostert received surfing offer from Billabong

Raheem Mostert had always an obsession with skating and surfing, growing up in Florida. In an interview with a news publication, the running back had revealed that he was also offered a deal from surf/skate clothing company Billabong back when he was a teenager. He also added that the man who had approached him with an offer was very intrigued with his talent.

The report also revealed that the contract would have required Raheem Mostert to participate in events around the country in the competition circuit, which would have paid him well. However, Mostert instead decided to stick with football before making his NFL debut.

Raheem Mostert destroys the Packers in the NFC Championship

Raheem Mostert had set an NFC Championship Game record with 220 yards on 29 carries and 4 touchdowns on 29 carries in their game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. This will go down as one of the greatest playoff games in NFL history as the 49ers will now go to the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

Did you know that Raheem Mostert was on the Eagles, Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears and never got a single carry until he went to his seventh team, the 49ers? — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 20, 2020

