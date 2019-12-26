Best Surfing Destinations In The World To Include In Your Next Trip

Water surfing is an adventurous sport that involves riding on the unbroken part of the wave using a surfboard. Surfing has become a glamourous sport after being featured in numerous movies. In fact, in 2020, the sport will make its debut in the Olympics. There are many places around the world that offer water surfing and one can experience the fun of riding on the water just like Jesus walked on water. Here is a list of top places one can go to for water surfing.

Best places for water surfing in the world

1 Playa Grande, Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a rugged, rainforest country in Central America. With its coastlines on the Caribbean and Pacific, Costa Rica is famous for its beaches. With over 300 gorgeous sandy beaches, Playa Grande is the country’s best surfing destination.

2 Bondi Beach, Sydney

One of Australia’s most famous beaches, Bondi Beach in Sydney is another recommendation for water surfing. The beach is known for its beautiful white sands and offers a top-notch surfing facility to people. It has plenty of restaurants and shops to hang out by later.

3 Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka

The east coast of Sri Lanka is known for its steady waves. The Arugam Bay village offers a relaxed vibe and a great place for surfing. The Arugam Bay is a crescent of golden sand that offers barrelling breaks and makes it perfect to drag the surfboard to the shores.

4 Jeffreys Bay, South Africa

Billabong Pro ASP World Tour surfing competition is hosted here every year. The town of Jeffreys Bay is famous for its surf cult classic, Endless Summer. Jeffreys Bay offers the best right-hand point breaks in the world due to its consistency and quality.

