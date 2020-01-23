Thailand: 5 Ways To Travel In And Around The Country

Thailand is a beautiful and relatively inexpensive country to visit. Some of the most popular tourist attractions in Thailand include beaches, iconic temples of Wat Arun, Wat Pho and the Emerald Buddha Temple, cheap shopping streets, etc. Thailand is also known for its royal palaces, ancient ruins, and various cities.

With a great amount of shopping and nearby islands, Thailand has recently become one of the most popular tourist places to visit throughout the year. When one thinks of going to this country, one of the important things to keep in mind is transportation in Thailand. The country is vast and one needs to have their Thailand travel tips pretty handy. Here are some of the best transportation facilities in Thailand.

1) Local transport in Thailand (Buses)

Transportation in Thailand is relatively cheap and one can use either bus, tuk-tuk, car or even simply walk around. The local transport in Thailand usually buses cost 8 THB (0.22 USD) i.e 18 (INR) per trip. The buses are well connected and reach almost every destination in Thailand. One of the most important Thailand travel tips is to use bus over train for short distances as trains tend to get delayed due to some routes.

2) Metro and Sky Train

One of the most important Thailand travel tips to keep in mind is to be aware of pick-pocketers. While travelling one may have many options; one of them is the metro and the other, the sky train. In Bangkok, the metro and sky train costs around 15-50 THB (0.45-1.50 USD) 35-110 (INR) per trip. Another one of the most important Thailand travel tips is to not use minivans if you wish to get somewhere as soon as possible.

3) Tuk-Tuk

In Thailand, Tuk-tuks are more seen as often just like autorickshaws in Mumbai. The Tuk-Tuks are also great often for reaching somewhere. Keep in mind to ask the rate before traveling as the driver may decide the amount on his own and that can be expensive.

4) Motorbike Taxi

These are usually ones in orange color. Be careful while traveling in these as the prices can be expensive. On average, short trips shall cost about 35 THB i.e 81 (INR). These can be super cool to travel in and don't forget to take pictures of the places you travel around.

5) Metered taxis

This is another option to commute in Thailand. Always go for metered taxis than unmetered ones. Ask the price pre-hand. One must also tell the driver that you are aware of the road or are mapping on your device so that you do not get lost or they do not end up overcharging you through longer routes.

